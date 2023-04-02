Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of March 31, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported six arrests over the weekend in northern Missouri.

Nineteen-year-old Matana Byrom of Cameron was arrested in Caldwell County early Sunday morning. She was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-one-year-old Klinton Flowers of League City, Texas was arrested in Livingston County on Saturday. He was accused of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Seventy-year-old Donna Hulett of Milan was arrested early Sunday morning in Sullivan County. She was accused of DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where she was later released.

Twenty-six-year-old Ivelisse Berrocal of Green Castle was arrested early Sunday morning in Sullivan County. She was accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid operator’s license, and speeding. She was transported to the Sullivan County Jail where she was later released.

Thirty-three-year-old Kyle Wollenzien of Galt was arrested on Saturday morning in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was later released.

Eighteen-year-old Elian Gonzalez Hernandez of Milan was arrested Saturday morning in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, being a minor who was visibly intoxicated, and being a minor in possession of alcohol. He was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

Related