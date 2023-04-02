Gallatin woman injured in crash on Highway 69

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin woman sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck turned in front of the car she drove two miles west of Winston on Friday, March 31st.

Emergency medical services took 54-year-old Jo Deann Norton to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 19-year-old Malik Jensen of Gallatin.

The car traveled north on Highway 69, and the truck traveled south before the truck allegedly failed to yield, and turned in front of the car at Interstate 35. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels blocking the road.

The vehicles were totaled. Jensen wore a seat belt and it is unknown if Norton wore a seat belt.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

