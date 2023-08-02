Cameron police utilize negotiation skills to avert suicide attempt from tower

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after he threatened to jump off a tower in Cameron on the morning of August 1st. According to Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Ashland in reference to the distraught person climbing the tower.

Officer Brittany Tunks began talking to the male, and later, Officer Devin White and Sergeant Eric Belshe arrived on the scene. Cameron Ambulance was dispatched to the staging area, as well as the Cameron Fire Department with a ladder truck.

Tunks and White were able to talk the subject down from the tower.

Bashor notes that Tunks, White, and Belshe are Crisis Intervention Team officers for the Cameron Police Department. They have received training for working with individuals with mental illness.

