Audio: Get ready for a music extravaganza at the Mid America Music Festival

This year’s Mid America Music Festival will feature country artists August 4th and 5th. The event at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton will support Boy Scout Troops 97 of Trenton and 120 of Chillicothe, Camp Rainbow, and the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Parking gates will open August 4thand 5th at 2 pm.

On KTTN’s Open Line July 31st, Mid America Music Festival Spokesperson Andrea McKown said August 4th’s lineup will start with Trenton’s own Bluegrass band Slow Leak at 2:45 and Red Dirt Country artists will follow.

McKown noted most of the artists performing August 4th will offer meet and greet opportunities. She added that a limited number of guests can attend those. More information on the meet and greets is on the Mid America Music Festival Facebook page.

McKown said August 5th’s lineup will start with local favorite Jayson Orr and the Shop Band at 2:45 with four other acts performing that day.

McKown said a fireworks show will be held August 5th.

When Mid America Music Festival organizers work with Nashville agencies, they let the agencies know what the budget is for each night. The agencies then provide an artist list of who would be available and within the area.

Four charities will benefit from this weekend’s Mid America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton. Charities to be supported are Boy Scout Troops 97 of Trenton and 120 of Chillicothe, Camp Rainbow, and the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Music Festival Spokesperson Andrea McKown said charity volunteers will help on the grounds August 4th and 5th.

Fifty/fifty raffle tickets will be for sale at the water tent August 4th and 5th, and proceeds will go to the charities.

McKown noted there will be other beverage stations as well with wine, cocktails, beer, and tumblers.

There will also be the Jim Beam Grain Bin.

Food trucks and shopping vendors will be available. The Mid America Music Festival will also have merchandise for sale, including t-shirts, neck fans, coozies, hats, and stadium blankets.

McKown said there will be giveaways where a limited supply of items will be given to the first several hundred fans in the gates. Sponsors supplied the items.

Gates will open August 4th and 5th at 2 o’clock.

The country music lineup for August 4th includes Slow Leak at 2:45, Alex Williams at 4:15, Micky and the Motorcars at 5:45, Cody Canada and the Departed at 7:30, and Southall at 9:30. The lineup for August 5th includes Jayson Orr and the Shop Band at 2:45, Dirt Road Addiction at 4:15, Drake White at 5:45, The Cadillac Three at 7:30, and Chris Janson at 9:30.

There will be a first aid area and a lot of security on the grounds. A list of items that are not allowed can be found on the Mid America Music Festival website. Those attending the event must have photo identification to enter.

Tickets can be purchased for $70 for a daily pass and $100 for two days. General daily parking costs $15 and two-day parking for $20.

Primitive camping will be offered for $30 for a tent or $70 for a RV or fifth wheel camper. Campers can bring generators and can arrive at the Black Silo Winery as early as 10 o’clock August 4th and 5th. Camping will be on a first come, first served basis.

General daily parking costs $15, and two-day parking is $20. Special and handicap parking areas will be available at the Black Silo Winery.

McKown mentioned that parking attendants from the Boy Scout troops will be assisting with parking. Tractor shuttle rides will be offered.

