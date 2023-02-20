Audio: President of Missouri FFA, Colton Roy, talks about National FFA Week

Local News February 20, 2023February 20, 2023 KTTN News
It’s National FFA Week, and Trenton resident, Colton Roy, is in the midst of his one-year term as president of the Missouri FFA.

Roy was interviewed by KTTN and mentioned that Governor Parson and others will be driving their tractors to work on Wednesday at the state capitol:

 

 

Members of the Trenton chapter are observing FFA week including driving tractors to school on Tuesday.

Roy talks about his schedule for this week:

 

 

Two weeks ago, Colton Roy spoke before legislators at the state capital in Jefferson City:

 

 

That’s Missouri’s FFA President Colton Roy from Trenton.

