Celebration of Life: Marvin Luehrs

Obituaries February 20, 2023 KTTN News
Marvin and Marge Luehrs (Used as Marvin's obit photo)
The date has been announced for the service honoring the life of a former owner and manager for KTTN, Marvin Luehrs.

A celebration of life service will be held on March 17th at 10:30 am at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida. The body was to have been cremated. The family says memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Brown and Sons Funeral Home of West Bradenton, Florida.

Marvin Luehrs died on January 24th at his home in Sarasota. He was 94 years old.

For 25 years, Luehrs was a co-owner and manager for KTTN-AM, and then KTTN-FM when it was added in 1978. Luehrs also was a lifetime member of the Missouri Broadcaster’s Association.

