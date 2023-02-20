North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance to sponsor “Free Outdoor Swap & Shop” and “antler scoring” program in Chillicothe

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance will be conducting two events simultaneously on Saturday, March 11, at the Elks Lodge in Chillicothe. Both events are free to all who choose to participate.

The first event is the NMSA’s annual deer antler scoring program, in which certified scorers will be measuring the antlers for local hunters. The second event will be something new for those who fish and hunt. “The deer will be scored without cost for all who attend,” said Steve Shoot, NMSA President. “We will accept the deer racks to be scored from 9 am to 12 noon.”

Shoot said the scorers are usually finished with the measuring of the antlers around 4 pm. The NMSA is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to provide this free event, Shoot said. The local wildlife organization also received assistance from the Missouri Show Me Big Bucks Club, who arranged for the scorers for this year’s event.

When hunters arrive at the Elks Lodge, which is located at 402 Harvester Road, there is a sign-in process and the antlers will be measured in the order in which arrive at the facility. “There are specific guidelines to follow when you bring your antlers to be scored and also when you arrive to pick them up to take back home,” Shoot said.

Perhaps the biggest news regarding the March 11 activities at the Elks Lodge is the addition of a Free Outdoor Swap & Shop. “We know there are a lot of folks who spend a lot of time and money supporting their respective hunting and fishing activities,” said Shoot. “Eventually, this adds up to a lot of extra fishing and hunting gear that is no longer needed. The Swap & Shop will allow folks in the area to sell, trade, or buy outdoor equipment.”

Shoot said individuals may bring their fishing and hunting gear to the Elks Lodge and be allowed to use up to three provided tables to display the items they want to sell or trade. “Again, there is no charge for the use of the facility or the tables if folks want to try to make a little money,” said Shoot.

According to Shoot, people wishing to participate in the Swap & Shop can begin setting up at 8 a.m. The Swap & Shop will be opened to the general public at 9 a.m. and remain open until 5 p.m. “We ask that folks wishing to participate in the Swap & Shop to please limit the items they wish to sell or trade to fishing and hunting items,” Shoot stressed.

Shoot added the Swap & Shop is an experiment for the local organization and if the event goes well, the Sportsman’s Alliance would “definitely consider making it an annual event.”

