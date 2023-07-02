Unlocking the Future of Online Apparel Shopping: Virtual try-on sessions revolutionize the fitting experience

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, the apparel industry faces a unique challenge: ensuring that clothes purchased online fit correctly. To address this concern, the industry has introduced virtual try-on sessions, allowing consumers to create avatars based on their photos or measurements.

Although some consumers, particularly young people, express significant concerns about the privacy implications of this technology, a recent study conducted by the University of Missouri suggests that perceived ease of use can significantly alleviate such concerns.

“This is an important finding for virtual try-on companies,” said Song-yi Youn, an assistant professor of textile and apparel management at the MU College of Arts and Science and the lead author of the study. “Given the current direction of our society, personal information has become a valuable and sensitive commodity. People, especially young individuals, are cautious about sharing their personal information, and this trend is likely to persist.”

To arrive at this conclusion, Youn asked participants to create avatars by providing body information such as height, weight, bra size, and body shape. Once the avatars were created, participants were instructed to virtually try on a jacket and capture a screenshot of their avatar wearing it. Subsequently, they were surveyed about their experiences and their likelihood of using virtual try-on technology again.

Youn explained, “When participants realized they had control over their own experiences and could personalize them, and when they found the technology to be responsive and user-friendly, they were more inclined to use it. Surprisingly, these factors directly influenced their privacy concerns.”

According to Youn, companies can utilize these findings to improve their business models and provide better trade-offs for consumers’ personal information, focusing on interactivity, ease of use, and versatility. The impact of these features on privacy concerns surprised Youn.



“I anticipated that interactivity and positive aspects of the applications would increase usage. However, I was astonished to discover the strong link between interactivity and privacy concerns. This has significant implications not only for businesses employing virtual try-on software but also for those relying on consumer information as part of their business models.”

The study’s results shed light on the delicate balance between privacy and interactivity in the virtual try-on realm. By understanding and addressing consumer concerns, businesses can foster trust and enhance the overall online shopping experience.

(Photo licensed via Envato Elements)

