Two-vehicle collision leaves elderly couple injured near Marceline

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident involving two vehicles resulted in injuries to an elderly couple near Marceline on Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and provided details based on the accident report.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2023, at approximately 10:05 AM, on Highway 5, two miles north of Marceline in Linn County. Trooper Munch (404) documented the incident, which involved a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Beau D. Smith, a 35-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Douglas M. Jackson, an 81-year-old male from Marceline.

According to the report, the Chevrolet Silverado, traveling eastbound, failed to yield to the northbound Chevrolet Impala, resulting in a collision. The impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles, rendering them total losses. Precision Auto was called to the scene to tow both vehicles away.

As a result of the accident, Martha M. Jackson, a 79-year-old female, and passenger in the Chevrolet Impala, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Linn County EMS to Pershing Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Douglas M. Jackson, the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by LifeFlight to Liberty Hospital.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Marceline Fire Department in managing the scene.

Related