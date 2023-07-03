Rainfall in Trenton hits record low: Just 38% of normal during the three months of April, May and June

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After four consecutive months of above-normal precipitation, this area had four months of below-normal moisture from March through June.

During the most recent four-month period, precipitation in Trenton was just 43 percent of normal. During the most recent three-month period of April through June, rainfall in Trenton was just 38 percent of normal. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center does say we have a good chance for above-normal precipitation in July. Rainfall in June totaled 2.52 inches at the water plant where measurements are taken for the National Weather Service. The Barton Farm Campus at the southeast edge of Trenton had three and one-third (3.33) inches of rain in June.

Other measurements in June in Trenton included 2.29 at the home of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs on East 5th Street and 2.02 inches at KTTN in downtown Trenton. The 2.52 inches at the water plant was slightly over two inches below normal for June. Normal rainfall in Trenton in June is 4.55. Much of the rainfall last month was recorded in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on June 1st. Trenton ended June with a yearly moisture deficit of 6.58 inches.

Four months earlier, Trenton had a yearly moisture surplus of 2.71 inches at the end of February. From March 1st through June 30th, moisture in Trenton was 9.29 inches below normal. Trenton entered the start of the so-called growing season on April 1st with a yearly moisture surplus of 1.83 inches. However, from April 1st through June 30th, Trenton had 5.17 inches of moisture. That’s 8.41 inches below normal for April through June. It’s also just 38 percent of normal during those three months.

Temperatures in June in Trenton averaged slightly above normal. Highs averaged 85.4 degrees. Lows averaged 63.7 degrees. Both were above normal by less than one degree. Highs reached the 90s on eight dates last month in Trenton. The warmest was 92 on June 28th. The coolest temperature in Trenton last month was 51 degrees on June 12th.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, entering June, had called for above-normal temperatures in June in our area. That turned out to be accurate. Equal chances were given for precipitation to be above, below, or near normal in June. It was below normal. The outlook for July gives a good chance for above-normal precipitation in this area. Equal chances are given for above, below, or near normal temperatures.

