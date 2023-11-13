United States Department of Agriculture raises corn and soybean crop estimates

(Brownfield Network – John Perkins) – The United States Department of Agriculture has updated its projections for U.S. corn and soybean production, indicating significant shifts in this year’s yield and harvest. As of November 1st, corn is projected to reach a record 15.234 billion bushels, a 1% increase from October and an 11% rise from 2022. The USDA has also adjusted the average yield estimate to 174.9 bushels per acre, an increase of 1.9 bushels while maintaining the harvested area at 87.096 million acres. This marks a notable growth from 2022’s corn production of 13.715 billion bushels, which had an average yield of 173.4 bushels per acre over 79.115 million acres.

In contrast, soybeans are projected at 4.129 billion bushels, up 1% from last month but down 3% from the previous year. This change is attributed to a decrease in planted area, despite a slight rise in this year’s average yield estimate to 49.9 bushels per acre. The harvested area remains steady at 82.791 million acres. Last year, soybean production stood at 4.27 billion bushels with an average yield of 49.6 bushels per acre across 86.169 million acres.

The final numbers are expected to shift as the harvest concludes in most parts of the U.S. The USDA’s forthcoming report on supply, demand, and production is scheduled for December 8th, contingent on the federal government avoiding a shutdown.

State-specific data for Brownfield states show variations in corn and soybean production:

Comparisons for states:

Arkansas: Corn: 149.4 million bushels, compared to 120.235 million in 2022; Average Yield: 180 bushels per acre, compared to 180 a month ago and 173 a year ago; Harvested Area: 830,000 acres, compared to 695,000 last year

Soybeans: 156.35 million bushels, compared to 163.28 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 53 bushels per acre, compared to 53 a month ago and 52 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.95 million acres, compared to 3.14 million last year

Illinois: Corn: 2.233 billion bushels, compared to 2.268 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 203 bushels per acre, compared to 200 a month ago and 214 a year ago; Harvested Area: 11 million acres, compared to 10.6 million last year

Soybeans: TOP: 628.3 million bushels, compared to 677.25 million in 2022; Average Yield: 61 bushels per acre, compared to 61 a month ago and 63 a year ago; Harvested Area: 10.3 million bushels, compared to 10.75 million last year

Indiana: Corn: 1.076 billion bushels, compared to 974.7 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 200 bushels per acre, compared to 197 a month ago and 190 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.38 million acres, compared to 2.13 million last year

Soybeans: 334.28 million bushels, compared to 335.225 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 61 bushels per acre, compared to 61 a month ago and 57.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.48 million acres, compared to 5.83 million last year

Iowa: Corn: TOP: 2.52 billion bushels, compared to 2.47 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 200 bushels per acre, compared to 199 a month ago and 200 a year ago; Harvested Area: 12.6 million acres, compared to 12.35 million last year

Soybeans: 572.46 million bushels, compared to 586.755 million in 2022; Average Yield: 58 bushels per acre, compared to 58 a month ago and 58.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 9.87 million acres, compared to 10.03 million last year

Kansas: Corn: 644.93 million bushels, compared to 510.6 million in 2022; Average Yield: 121 bushels per acre, compared to 122 a month ago and 115 a year ago;

Harvested Area: 5.33 million acres, compared to 4.44 million last year

Soybeans: 114.4 million bushels, compared to 129.8 million in 2022; Average Yield: 26 bushels per acre, compared to 26 a month ago and 27.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 4.4 million acres, compared to 4.72 million last year

Kentucky: Corn: 274.5 million bushels, compared to 210.6 million in 2022; Average Yield: 183 bushels per acre, compared to 183 a month ago and 156 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.5 million acres, compared to 1.35 million last year

Soybeans: 98.45 million bushels, compared to 98.94 million in 2022; Average Yield: 55 bushels per acre, compared to 54 a month ago and 51 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.79 million acres, compared to 1.94 million last year

Michigan: Corn: 350.55 million bushels, compared to 334.32 million in 2022; Average Yield: 171 bushels per acre, compared to 170 a month ago and 168 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.05 million acres, compared to 1.99 million last year

Soybeans: 94.47 million bushels, compared to 105.28 million in 2022; Average Yield: 47 bushels per acre, compared to 46 a month ago and 47 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.01 million acres, compared to 2.24 million last year

Minnesota: Corn: 1.484 billion bushels, compared to 1.461 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 181 bushels per acre, compared to 179 a month ago and 195 a year ago; Harvested Area: 8.2 million acres, compared to 7.49 million last year

Soybeans: 349.44 million bushels, compared to 369.5 million in 2022; Average Yield: 48 bushels per acre, compared to 48 a month ago and 50 a year ago; Harvested Area: 7.28 million acres, compared to 7.39 million last year

Missouri: Corn: 539.49 million bushels, compared to 500.71 million in 2022; Average Yield: 147 bushels per acre, compared to 141 a month ago and 161 a year ago; Harvested Area: 3.67 million acres, compared to 3.11 million last year

Soybeans: 249.75 million bushels, compared to 274.82 million in 2022; Average Yield: 45 bushels per acre, compared to 45 a month ago and 45.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.55 million acres, compared to 6.04 million last year

Nebraska: Corn: 1.659 billion bushels, compared to 1.455 billion in 2022; Average Yield: 173 bushels per acre, compared to 174 a month ago and 165 a year ago; Harvested Area: 9.59 million acres, compared to 8.82 million last year

Soybeans: 265.2 million bushels, compared to 276.85 million in 2022; Average Yield: 51 bushels per acre, compared to 54 a month ago and 49 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.2 million acres, compared to 5.65 million last year

Ohio: Corn: 657.15 million bushels, compared to 594.66 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 195 bushels per acre, compared to 195 a month ago and 187 a year ago; Harvested Area: 3.37 million acres, compared to 3.18 million last year

Soybeans: 274.34 million bushels, compared to 281.94 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 58 bushels per acre, compared to 57 a month ago and 55.5 a year ago; Harvested Area: 4.73 million acres, compared to 5.08 million last year

South Dakota: Corn: 849.68 million bushels, compared to 661.32 million in 2022; Average Yield: 152 bushels per acre, compared to 147 a month ago and 132 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.59 million acres, compared to 5.01 million last year

Soybeans: 222.2 million bushels, compared to 192.66 million in 2022; Average Yield: 44 bushels per acre, compared to 43 a month ago and 38 a year ago; Harvested Area: 5.05 million acres, compared to 5.07 million last year

Tennessee: Corn: 158.415 million bushels, compared to 103.35 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 177 bushels per acre, compared to 173 a month ago and 130 a year ago; Harvested Area: 895,000 acres, compared to 795,000 last year

Soybeans: 84.78 million bushels, compared to 77.76 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record 54 bushels per acre, compared to 50 a month ago and 48 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.57 million acres, compared to 1.62 million last year

Wisconsin: Corn: 530.1 million bushels, compared to 545.4 million in 2022; Average Yield: 171 bushels per acre, compared to 165 a month ago and 180 a year ago; Harvested Area: 3.1 million acres, compared to 3.03 million last year

Soybeans: 101.43 million bushels, compared to 116.1 million in 2022; Average Yield: 49 bushels per acre, compared to 44 a month ago and 54 a year ago; Harvested Area: 2.07 million acres, compared to 2.15 million last year

