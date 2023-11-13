Audio: Friday is the deadline for Congress to prevent a government shutdown

State News November 13, 2023November 13, 2023 Anthony Morabith
(Missourinet) – Another possible government shutdown is on the horizon.

 

 

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are actively working in the nation’s capital to ensure the federal government remains funded. Congress faces a deadline this Friday to pass legislation to avert a halt in federal government operations. This situation is the second occurrence in recent months where the government has prepared for a potential shutdown.

Millions of civilian employees and military personnel, including those in Missouri, risk being furloughed or compelled to work without pay if Congress fails to secure funding. According to CNN, the previous government shutdown was narrowly avoided just hours before the deadline, as then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy introduced a stopgap measure on the floor, ultimately costing him the speakership.

Anthony Morabith

https://www.missourinet.com/

My previous jobs have taught me the importance of news. My last job I had the opportunity to run a news department in Alaska. There, I learned that people didn’t watch the television or read the newspaper, they only had access to the radio, in fact they depended on it for their daily living. Because news is so important when people still depend on broadcast radio, I learned the importance of reporting with accuracy, honesty and doing so without setting some sort of agenda.