Audio: Friday is the deadline for Congress to prevent a government shutdown

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are actively working in the nation’s capital to ensure the federal government remains funded. Congress faces a deadline this Friday to pass legislation to avert a halt in federal government operations. This situation is the second occurrence in recent months where the government has prepared for a potential shutdown.

Millions of civilian employees and military personnel, including those in Missouri, risk being furloughed or compelled to work without pay if Congress fails to secure funding. According to CNN, the previous government shutdown was narrowly avoided just hours before the deadline, as then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy introduced a stopgap measure on the floor, ultimately costing him the speakership.