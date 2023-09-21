Unionville man sentenced to Department of Corrections after guilty plea

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A Unionville man pleaded guilty in two Putnam County cases on September 18.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brant Stevan McCormack was sentenced, in one case, to the Department of Corrections for seven years each on two counts of felony second-degree domestic assault. Those sentences are to run concurrently with each other and with the other case in which he pleaded guilty. In the second case, he was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for seven years on one count of felony second-degree domestic assault.

Other felony counts were dismissed. In the first case, those included two counts of first-degree domestic assault, 14 counts of second-degree domestic assault, and one count of third-degree domestic assault. In the second case, counts dismissed included first-degree burglary, first-degree harassment, and second-degree kidnapping.

