Obituary: Matthew Hays

Matthew Hays, a 54-year-old resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Matthew was born to Jerry Joe and Charlotte (Burgess) Hays on February 20, 1969, in Richmond, Missouri.

Matthew’s commitment to education was evident from an early age. Remarkably, from the time he entered preschool until his high school graduation, he did not miss a single day of school. He graduated from Braymer High School in 1987 and furthered his education at Central Missouri State University.

Matthew united in marriage with Damon (Dame) Youngblood on July 28, 2001, in Braymer, Missouri. He was a dedicated truck driver for Keim T S in Braymer, Missouri, serving for over 30 years. Additionally, he enjoyed working as a farmhand for Estabrook Farms, also located in Braymer. Matthew had a passion for hunting, fishing, storytelling, and helping out with the harvest, and he loved spending his free time indulging in these hobbies and savoring a good beer.

He is survived by his wife, Dame; his parents, Jerry Joe and Charlotte Hays; two sons, Matthew Ty Hays and his significant other, Samantha Krzeminski, and Kegen Hays; his beloved dog, Max; one sister, Monica Hays; and four nieces, Keslie, Kamikal, Kyireal, and Kaelea, all residing in Braymer, Missouri.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date to honor Matthew’s memory. Arrangements are being handled by Lindley Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer, Missouri.

