Boyd Metals to expand facility in Joplin, investing more than $9 million

Boyd Metals, a metal service provider, announced today that it will expand in Joplin, investing more than $9 million and creating 12 jobs. The company is expanding its existing 60,000-square-foot facility to more than 100,000 square feet to increase efficiency and distribution across its Midwestern network.

“We’re pleased to see quality employers like Boyd Metals investing and creating jobs in southwest Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s expansion is further evidence of our state’s ability to deliver what businesses need to grow. We look forward to Boyd Metals’ continued success in Joplin and the benefits it will provide for the community.”

Headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Boyd Metals offers an extensive inventory of high-quality metals. Products consist of carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and fiberglass that can be tailored in shape and size to meet customer needs. In addition to its range of metal products, Boyd Metals provides in-house, value-added processing that includes custom laser cutting, sawing, shearing, bar polishing, sheet bending, and more.

“Boyd Metals, a division of Russel Metals, is excited to grow with our customers,” said Brian Newman, President of Boyd Metals, Inc. “Boyd Metals opened our Joplin, Missouri location in 1995 and expanding our footprint shows a commitment to both our employees and our customer base. We are happy to be a staple in the Joplin community and this investment enhances our reputation as the leading metal supplier in the region. Again, thank you to the Boyd family and our loyal customers.”

Boyd Metals has provided jobs in the Joplin community for more than 25 years. New jobs added as part of Boyd Metals’ expansion will pay an average wage above the county average.

“It’s exciting to see Boyd Metals expanding in Missouri,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Boyd Metals is an industry leader known for dedication to its customers and communities. We’re proud to join our partners in supporting this company as it creates new opportunities for Missourians to prosper in the Joplin area.”

For this expansion, Boyd Metals will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Founded in 1991, Boyd Metals is a full-line steel service provider offering customers the best service and value in the industry. Its mission is to supply quality products at competitive prices while taking the time to properly package and deliver products in a timely manner. In December 2021, Boyd Metals was acquired by Russel Metals. Currently, the company has five stocking warehouse and sales office locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

To learn more about Boyd Metals, visit the Boyd Metals Website.

