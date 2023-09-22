Fiery crash on Interstate 35 north of Eagleville leaves woman with minor injuries

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

In an incident on Interstate 35, approximately nine miles north of Eagleville, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee met a fiery end after a series of unfortunate events on September 21, 2023, around 6:15 PM. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper B.L. Israel, led the investigation at the scene of the accident.

Courtney K. Kaiser, a 43-year-old woman from Edmund, OK, was driving the Jeep Cherokee northbound when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and into the median. It then traversed over the emergency crossover, became airborne, and overturned. The vehicle returned to the ground on its rear and overturned a second time before coming to rest in the passing lane of northbound Interstate 35, facing north on its wheels. Shortly after, the vehicle caught fire.

Kaiser, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained only minor injuries in this terrifying ordeal. She was transported by North Harrison EMS to Decatur County Hospital for medical attention.

The damaged vehicle was towed by Schroff’s Towing.

The crash received assistance from multiple agencies, including the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Leon, Iowa, Police Department, Lamoni, Iowa, Police Department, North Harrison County Fire, and North Harrison Ambulance.

