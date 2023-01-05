Unionville man charged with harassment and stalking as well as seven counts of violating a protection order

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville man faces multiple charges in Putnam County after he allegedly violated the terms and conditions of an adult full order of protection.

Online court information shows 47-year-old Jesse Shane Knowles has been charged with felonies of first-degree harassment and first-degree stalking involving a first offense. He also has been charged with seven misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order for an adult.

Judge Anthony William Horvath recused himself from the matter and asked for another judge to be assigned.

A probable cause statement accuses Knowles of violating the terms and conditions of the protection order for his ex-wife by trying to communicate with her by sending text messages, leaving a voicemail, and instructing their children to give her a message. Knowles also allegedly went onto the property of the woman’s residence, was within 200 feet of her, and drove past her in a parked vehicle. These alleged incidents happened from November 2020 to November 2022.

