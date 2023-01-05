Missouri man indicted on one count of murder during fentanyl conspiracy

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and accused of a fatal shooting in November linked to the distribution of fentanyl.

Terrell Donta McDaniel, 41, from St. Louis, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of murder through the use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment accuses McDaniel of discharging a firearm on November 2 resulting in the premeditated murder of Andre Nash.

An affidavit filed with a criminal complaint on December 7 says McDaniel shot Nash over a drug debt in the 4100 block of Clara Place in St. Louis and then dumped the body in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis.

The fentanyl conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. The firearm charge is punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.

