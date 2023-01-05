Northeast Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel and is ejected during crash

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Memphis man sustained minor injuries as the result of falling asleep while driving a sports utility vehicle, then being ejected from the vehicle near Kirksville on Thursday, January 5th.

Emergency medical services took 68-year-old Stephen Snodgrass to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 63 before it ran into the median two miles south of Kirksville. The vehicle then overturned and ejected the driver.

The SUV was totaled and Snodgrass did not wear a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Police Department, and Kirksville Fire Department.

Related