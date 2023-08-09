Unionville gears up for Putnam County Fair, September 2-9

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The much-anticipated Putnam County Fair is slated to take over Unionville next month, with a packed schedule of events from September 2 through 9.

Kicking off the fair on September 2 is the Green Hills Circuit Horse Show.

On September 3, enthusiasts can enter their exhibits. The day will also feature pet, rabbit, and poultry shows. Young attendees can look forward to a kiddie pedal tractor pull, while the queen contest promises to be a highlight. As the sun sets, the High Stakes Rodeo Bull Buckout and Mutton Busting will commence at 7 p.m.

September 6 promises a variety of shows including the Clover Kids Small Animal Show, dairy cattle, dairy goat, meat goat, and swine shows. A songwriting clinic is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by Claudia Nygaard’s appearance at the 4-H Building at 3 p.m. The day’s entertainment will culminate with the Lunatic Promotions Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

On September 7, attendees can enjoy sheep, cattle, and baby shows. A children’s program is set for 1 p.m., the story of Yarn at 2 p.m., and another session with Claudia Nygaard at the 4-H Building at 3 p.m. The evening will feature a Master Showmanship Contest at 6 p.m., with Chris Cagle taking the stage for a concert at 7 p.m.

Events on September 8 will encompass logging arts, a kids farmers obstacle course, the junior livestock auction buyers lunch at noon, followed by the auction at 1 p.m. A songwriting clinic will be held at the 4-H Building at 3 p.m., and the Open Bottle Baby Show will entertain the crowds. The evening will roar with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m., and the DDR Band will play at 9:30 p.m.

The final day, September 9, will feature a cornhole tournament, a tractor parade and car show at 9:15 a.m., an ATV rodeo, mud drags, a pie and 4-H project auction at 2 p.m., and a greased pig contest at 4:30 p.m. Tyler Farr is set to perform in concert at 7:30 p.m., and One Eye Open will wrap up the fair with a performance at 9:30 p.m.

In addition to the scheduled events, the fair will host a carnival. Carnival armbands are priced at $20 in advance and $25 at the fair, while a mega carnival pass is available for $90.

For those planning to attend, daily admission is $20 for Tuesday and Wednesday, and $30 for Thursday through Saturday. Season passes are available for $50 until September 1 and will be priced at $55 at the gate or online. Children aged 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

For more details, visit the Putnam County Fair website or check out the Putnam County Fair Facebook page.

