Jamesport gears up for “Play Music on the Porch Day”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Music enthusiasts from the Jamesport area are set to come together once again on Saturday, August 26, for the annual “Play Music on the Porch Day.” This international day of music is celebrated every year on the last Saturday in August.

The Jamesport rendition of “Play Music on the Porch” will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front porch of the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport, Missouri. Given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated and boosted.

Last year, local musicians showcased a diverse array of musical instruments, including four guitars, two mandolins, two hammered dulcimers, a banjo, a musical washboard, a Cajon wooden drum, wooden spoons, kazoos, egg shakers, squeaky chickens, a nose flute, and a train whistle. The lineup for this year remains a delightful mystery. Participants are encouraged to bring their acoustic instruments or opt to use one provided at the event. Essentials like chairs and water are recommended. Attendees can look forward to singing, dancing, and immersing themselves in the joy of music.

It’s important to note the change in location from previous years. The Jamesport Community Association has graciously allowed the use of the porch on the Spillman Event Center for this year’s gathering. For more details about this free and informal event, interested parties can reach out to Peter and Debbie Allen of Jamesport, Missouri, at (660) 684-6825.

For those unable to attend in Jamesport, the spirit of the day can still be celebrated. Residents are encouraged to play music on their front porches, their neighbors, or any suitable location. Additional information can be found at this link.

Related