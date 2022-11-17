U.S. Senator Josh Hawley demands answers on DHS “disinformation” efforts

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, following a new report that the agency continues to collude with Big Tech to suppress Americans’ speech online. Secretary Mayorkas will testify this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday. Senator Hawley serves on both committees.

In his new letter, Senator Hawley wrote, “It is clear from the latest reports that you have deliberately withheld documents from Congress and the American public about your efforts to suppress speech. Your actions are a blatant disregard for congressional oversight and a violation of statutory law.”

Following the dissolution of the Disinformation Governance Board earlier this year, leaked documents have revealed DHS continues to censor speech touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine efficacy, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and the war in Ukraine.

