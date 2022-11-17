EPA fines Kansas and Missouri home renovators for lead-based paint violations

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Five home renovation companies in Kansas and Missouri have agreed to pay nearly $132,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure during renovations:

Brasstacks Inc., Kansas City, Kansas

CertaPro Painters, Florissant, Missouri

Chaney Windows and Doors LLC, Maryland Heights, Missouri

Two States Exteriors LLC, Kansas City, Kansas

Window Nation LLC, Lenexa, Kansas

Companies that perform home renovations, or hire subcontractors to perform renovations, are required to comply with regulations under EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Program. These regulations include requirements to obtain certification from EPA before performing renovations, as well as compliance with lead safety practices, records retention, and notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure.

Lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built before 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. They can be exposed to multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed.