U.S. Representative Sam Graves honored for his support of rural hospitals

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Representative Sam Graves, has received the the2021 NOSORH Legislator of the Year Award from the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. Officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Office of Rural Health and Primary Care nominated Graves and presented him with the award on Tuesday at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

Paula Nickelson, who presented Graves with the Legislator of the Year Award, commended him for his advocacy.

“For several years, Congressman Graves has zealously supported rural Missourians’ ability to access health care close to home,” said Nickelson. “In the past decade especially, it has become more difficult for rural hospitals to continue serving their communities due to workforce and funding shortfalls. Congressman Graves has continued to make these health care communities a legislative priority in Washington.”

In the 2017-2018 Congress, Rep. Graves introduced the Save Rural Hospitals Act, and he reintroduced it this January. According to Graves, the bill with bipartisan sponsorship would reverse falling Medicare reimbursement rates, end Medicare sequestration cuts for small hospitals serving our rural communities, fund rural ambulance services, and make enhanced rural telehealth services for rural health clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers permanent.

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) was established in 1995 to serve as an influential voice for rural health concerns and promote a healthy rural America through state and community leadership. Each year, the organization presents the Legislator of the Year award to an outstanding individual federal legislator for his/her work and support of rural health initiatives that address national rural health care needs. Nominations for the award are accepted each year from NOSORH members, the National Rural Health Association, the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy and other national rural health organizations.