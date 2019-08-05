Two Trenton women arrested on property damage and identity theft allegations

Trenton Police made an arrest following an investigation of property damage at a Trenton motel Saturday.

Forty-seven-year-old Christa Lynn Noland was taken into custody and charged with felony property damage in the first degree. Bond was set at $1,500. The warrant lists her last known address as Nixa in southwest Missouri.

Police say she is accused of damaging property at the Country Home Inn including damages to two lampshades, an air conditioner control panel, sheetrock, two smoke detectors, the 32-inch flat-screen TV, an ice bucket, and seven wooden hangars. Damages are said to exceed $750 in value.

Trenton resident Kristin K. Hughes was arrested today (Monday) in Cass County on a Grundy County felony warrant accusing her of identity theft. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Ms. Hughes is accused of using another persons’ identification and a social security number in November of 2017 as a means of ID resulting in the alleged theft of credit and goods with a value in excess of $750.

Both Kristen Hughes and Christa Noland are scheduled for the August 13th docket of the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.