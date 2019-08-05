Premium Sale at North Central Missouri Fair raises almost $40,000

North Central Missouri Fair officials have released information on the amount of money donated to Grundy County 4-H and FFA youth during the Premium Sale held on Saturday.

Coordinator of the sale, Kristi Urich, reports $39,580 was raised in which there were 22 participating youth and 52 bidders attending the sale.

Funds from the Premium Sale help participating youth who incur expenses in tending to their livestock. The young people receive money from high bidders and others who add on donations. The youth keep their livestock to continue showing them at events such as fairs.

The animals were shown this past week at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.