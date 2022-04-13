Two Kirksville teenagers injured in crash on Patterson Way

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Kirksville residents sustained moderate injuries as the result of a car running off the road two miles east of Kirksville Tuesday evening, April 12th.

An ambulance took the passenger, 18-year-old August Lewis, to the Northeast Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Gabriel Barber, refused treatment at the scene.

The car traveled east on Patterson Way before the driver reportedly lost control at the intersection with Strawberry Way. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a fence post.

Moderate damage was reported to the car and the driver and passenger wore seat belts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.