Two injured in crash south of Moberly on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports a Moberly man and a Brookfield woman sustained injuries when a car struck a pickup truck two miles south of Moberly Thursday morning.

Forty-five-year-old Crista Barton drove the car south on U. S. Highway 63 when the pickup was driven by 48-year-old Mark Churchill reportedly pulled into the car’s path before the car struck the pickup in the rear. The truck ran off the road, overturned, and came to rest on its top with the car coming to rest in the road. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

Both drivers were transported to the University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance. The Patrol called Churchill’s injuries serious and Barton’s minor.

Churchill did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident, while Barton did.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Moberly Police Department, and Eastern Randolph County Fire assisted at the scene of the crash.

