Cruise night in Trenton set for Saturday, August 25

Vehicles will cruise to Crowder State Park west of Trenton from the parking lot of Carquest of Trenton Saturday evening.

Cruise Night Organizer Jeremy Soptic says the best time for the public to view vehicles for Cruise Night at Carquest is from 6 to 7 o’clock with the cruise to Crowder State Park starting at 7 o’clock.

Powerhouse Foods of Princeton will have a trailer at the event.

Anyone viewing the vehicles is asked to not park in the Carquest parking lot and Soptic notes that vehicle entry and admission is free.

Like this: Like Loading...