Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County.

Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

A westbound truck driven by Hercules had slowed to make a left turn into the crossover when the rear portion was struck by the pickup operated by Staton.

The pickup was demolished and the larger truck received minor damage. Staton was using a seat belt while Hercules was not.