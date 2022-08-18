Audio: IRS increases educator expense deduction for 2022-2023 school year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri teachers are eligible for a larger tax deduction on classroom expenses next year.

The IRS is reminding teachers, counselors, principals, and school aides that they can deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket expenses when they file their 2022 federal income taxes.

The special educator expense deduction is increasing from $250 which had been the limit since 2002. K-12 educators can deduct the cost of books, supplies, computer equipment and software, COVID protective items, and other materials used in the classroom. Many Missouri districts start the new school year on Monday.

(Photo via Adobe stock images)