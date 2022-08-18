Two injured in Highway 6 crash in Maysville

Local News August 18, 2022 KTTN News
The drivers of two vehicles were injured in an accident Wednesday evening on Highway 6 in Maysville.

Sixty-five-year-old Michael Bell of Spickard and 23-year-old Sydnee Reese of Maysville received minor injuries. Both were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The westbound vehicle driven by Reese pulled into the path of an eastbound pickup operated by Bell. Both vehicles came to a stop in the middle of Highway 6.

The Reese vehicle received moderate damage while the Bell pickup was demolished. Both occupants were using seat belts.

