Two girls from Hamilton injured in rollover crash

Two girls from Hamilton were injured in a rollover accident one mile southeast of Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.

Taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver of a car, 16-year-old Janice Silkwood, and her passenger 12-year-old Mary Silkwood. The highway patrol reported injuries as minor for the driver and moderate for the passenger.

The car was southbound on Sunset Road at 4:25 pm when it went out of control, traveled off the road where it struck an embankment, overturned, and struck a fence.

Both girls were using seat belts with the car coming to rest on its top and reported as extensively damaged.