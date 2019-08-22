Audio: Missouri’s Governor calls special session on car sale issue

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City in September for a special session involving a complicated Missouri Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales.

Governor Mike Parson has announced the special session, saying lawmakers will be addressing a court ruling called “Kehlenbrink vs. Department of Revenue”, which involves using the sale proceeds of a vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new vehicle when calculating sales tax. The top Democrat in the Missouri House is blasting the GOP Governor for choosing this topic.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield wants the governor to call a special session about Medicaid issues, saying about 100-thousand Missouri children have lost their state health care coverage.

The special session starts Monday, September 9 and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz tells Missourinet he expects it to end on Friday the 13th.