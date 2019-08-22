Annual Forage Systems Research Center Field Day set for September 10, 2019

The Annual Field Day at the Forage Systems Research Systems Center near Linneus next month will feature presentations on beef cattle, industrial hemp, beekeeping, industrial hemp, and weather.

The free public event will begin the morning of September 10th at 8:30 and will include a free lunch.

Beef cattle topics will include discussions on new opportunities for reproductive management, tall fescue seed-head management for improved performance when grazing tall fescue pastures, pregnant cow nutrition to improve calf productivity, and the proper administration of vaccines.

Rich Crowe with the Missouri Department of Conservation will return as a speaker and talk about pollinator plots. Associate Extension Professor of Climatology Pat Guinan will discuss the Missouri Mesonet and its continuous weather observations. Assistant Professor in the Division of Plant Sciences Harley Naumann will present on inter-seeding crabgrass and sunn hemp into fescue pastures.

Forage Systems Research Center Field Day Superintendent David Davis says the goal of Field Day is to update farmers and producers on the center’s research projects. Beef cattle and forages are the center’s primary focus.

A giving match of up to $500 per donor will be featured during Field Day. The University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources will match donations made directly to any of the research centers until October 31st. That means a $250 donation would result in a $500 gift overall to whichever center the donor chooses.

College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Vice-Chancellor and Dean Christopher Daubert said donations provide operating funds to enable the research centers to purchase equipment, improve facilities, and invest in new technologies. Donations can be made at the Mizzou Give Direct website or in-person during Field Day.

Contact Racheal Foster-Neal to RSVP or for more information on the event at 660-895-5121or at fosternealr@missouri.edu. More information on the Forage Systems Research Center can be found on their website. fsrc.missouri.edu.