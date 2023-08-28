Two from Kirksville injured in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A boating accident occurred on August 26, 2023, at 3:02 p.m. at the 3-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm on Lake of the Ozarks, leaving two people injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Corporal. B.J. Geier investigated the incident.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 MTI Catamaran was traveling southbound when it experienced engine failure. The engine malfunction caused the boat to rotate counterclockwise to the port side, subsequently taking on water and partially sinking.

The boat was operated by James A. Darr, a 60-year-old male from Kirksville, and Anthony J. Smith, a 30-year-old male from Osage Beach, was the throttle operator. Cheree B. Ball, a 54-year-old female, also from Kirksville, was an occupant on the boat.

Both Darr and Ball sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Osage Beach EMS. Smith did not sustain any injuries. None of the individuals wore flotation devices at the time of the incident.

The boat suffered moderate damage and was towed by a private vessel. The investigation was being assisted by Trooper M.M. Guinnip.

