Chillicothe Police rescue juvenile from Highway 65 bridge

Chillicothe Police report that officers apprehended a juvenile who was allegedly pacing on the Highway 65 bridge over Highway 36 early Friday morning. An officer on patrol at 3:15 a.m. observed a young male standing on the edge of the bridge. Another officer arrived on the scene and began talking with the juvenile.

Police Sergeant Jeremiah Grider said the juvenile would not come down despite multiple requests. While the second officer was talking with the youth, the first officer grabbed the juvenile, safely removing him from the edge of the bridge.

Police said the juvenile was then checked by Chillicothe Fire paramedics. The boy was later released to his parents at the Chillicothe Police Department.

Chillicothe Chief of Police commended the officers for what he called their “bravery, courage, and heroic efforts” in saving a life. The Chief issued a statement, “We can be enforcers of the law or we can be guardians who live to protect the community with compassion, making a real difference.”

