Missouri Department of Corrections tightens rules on inmate reading materials

In a significant policy change, the Missouri Department of Corrections has announced that inmates within the state’s prison system will no longer be permitted to receive reading materials purchased by family and friends. The department stated that the new rule aims to restrict the avenues through which drugs and other contraband can enter the facilities.

This latest development follows several recent drug-related deaths reported at a prison in Licking, located in southern Missouri. The department believes that limiting the sources of reading materials will help curb the influx of illegal items.

According to the state agency, prisoners will still have the option to purchase reading materials from bona fide vendors. Additionally, each prison will continue to offer a selection of reading materials in their libraries, as well as religious texts in their chapels.

The move comes on the heels of another initiative launched in 2022, wherein the department transitioned to a digital mail system for inmates. This was also part of a broader effort to stem the flow of drugs into the state’s 19 adult prisons.

