Two from Kansas City injured in crash on Highway 71

Two Kansas City residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck traveled off Highway 71 in northern Nodaway County.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger, received moderate injuries while the driver, 18-year-old Rachel Galloway received minor injuries. Both were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon one mile south of Clearmont as the pickup was southbound on Highway 71 when it went off the left side of the road, hit multiple embankments, and came to rest on its wheels in a field.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was not. The Pickup was demolished.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in traffic accident reports.

