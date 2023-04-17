Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Saturday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Callao resident, 34-year-old Mike Byers, was arrested Saturday morning in Macon County. He was accused of two felony counts each of resisting arrest and first-degree assault/special victim. Byers was also accused of displaying the plates of another person, speeding, and careless and imprudent driving. Byers was held by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

A Madison, Wisconsin resident, 69-year-old Harold Miller, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. He was accused of possessing crack cocaine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Bethany resident, 21-year-old Tayton Berendes, was arrested in Harrison County on a DeKalb County felony warrant accusing him of burglary. He was held by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

