Two from Hamilton ejected in UTV crash; one life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Two Hamilton residents were injured as the result of being ejected from a utility terrain vehicle three miles southeast of Hamilton on Friday night, May 27th.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver, 20-year-old Isaac Evans, sustained serious injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The passenger, 18-year-old Chastin Bowen, received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center.

The UTV traveled south on Northeast Nettleton Road approaching Ridgeway Drive before Evans reportedly failed to negotiate a curve when Bowen grabbed the steering wheel. The vehicle went off the west side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver and passenger. The vehicle came to rest on Ridgeway Drive on its wheels with minor damage.

Bowen reentered the UTV and drove from the scene to his residence after failing to locate Evans. Bowen then contacted law enforcement from his residence.

Neither the driver nor passenger wore any safety equipment.