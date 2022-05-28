Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022.

On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.

Twenty-five-year-old Seth Drawbaugh of Blythedale was arrested in Harrison County. He was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, not having a valid license, and not wearing a seat belt. Drawbaugh was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

On Friday night, May 27, the Patrol arrested 31-year-old Darren Ruggles of Unionville in Putnam County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, driving while suspended, failing to drive on the right half of the road, and not wearing a seat belt. Ruggles was taken to the Putnam County Jail before he was released.

Twenty-six-year-old Colton Orcutt of Bethany was arrested in Harrison County. He was accused of misdemeanor DWI and failing to signal. Orcutt was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Seventy-one-year-old Ronald VanDyke of Green City was arrested in Sullivan County. He was accused of DWI and felony driving while revoked. VanDyke was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

The Patrol also arrested 39-year-old Corey Wilson of Cameron in Clinton County on alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having a valid license and failing to have two lighted headlamps. Wilson was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.