Chillicothe City Council to consider ordinances at meeting on May 31

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider three ordinances involving agreements and a contract. The council will meet at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room on May 31st at 5:30 in the evening.

One ordinance would authorize a gift agreement with Strand Properties, LP regarding the donation of the historic Strand Hotel property. Another ordinance would authorize a development agreement with Zabka Properties, LLC regarding the redevelopment of the Strand Hotel property.

The third ordinance would authorize a cooperative contract with Livingston County for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreational purposes.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on May 31st also includes a recommendation to reappoint Raymond Hamilton to the Airport Board and a discussion regarding the watering of the downtown flower plots. A closed session is also listed for discussion of employees and/or personnel and documents related to a negotiated contract.