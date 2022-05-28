Hy-Vee to donate $100,000 to impacted families in Uvalde, Texas

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, today donated $100,000 to the victims’ families and others who were impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and is encouraging additional donations be made by those who want to show their support to the Uvalde community. The funds were donated to the Spirit of Giving Fund, which is a 501 (c)3 organization established by Texas retailer H-E-B that provides financial support to help meet the immediate and ongoing needs of individuals and communities impacted by natural disasters and other tragedies.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the Uvalde community,” said Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “When discussing how we could best support those affected, we knew our friends at H-E-B were already on the ground helping families. Through their Spirit of Giving Fund, we know our donation will go toward providing meals, supplies, crisis counselors, financial assistance to families, and other community efforts. We also know others want to help during this time, so that’s why we believe it’s important to bring awareness to this Fund.”

H-E-B originally established the Spirit of Giving Fund to respond to the urgent needs of communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Since then, the fund has been activated to help with other emergencies such as the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017 and now the devastating situation in Uvalde.

“Hy-Vee’s $100,000 donation is one of the largest donations we have received so far in response to this tragedy, and we are extremely grateful to Hy-Vee and its employees for thinking of those who are hurting in Texas,” said Craig Boyan, president of H-E-B. “It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s on-site and financial support will assist during this difficult situation. We thank our neighbors to the north for thinking of our local communities in Texas during this time.”

Hy-Vee pledges to continue providing and offering its support when disasters strike-through monetary funds and use of its disaster recovery fleet as it did during Iowa’s 2020 derecho, the 2021 Kentucky and Tennessee tornados, and the recent Tops Friendly Markets incident.

To donate to the Spirit of Giving Fund, donations of up to $250 can be made at this link. Anyone wishing to donate more than $250 can mail checks directly to Spirit of Giving Fund, 646 South Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78204.