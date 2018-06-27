Two from Des Moines formerly charged in Harrison County

Two men from Des Moines, Iowa arrested by the Highway Patrol in Harrison County Monday night for an investigation of drugs have been charged in Harrison County Circuit Court.

Online court information shows 39-year-old Adam May was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance fewer than 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. May was also charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense.

Online information also s36-year-old old Harold Davis was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance fewer than 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid as well as the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, a prior drug offense and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense.

