Radio operators connect with stations in 40 states during disaster simulation

Local News June 27, 2018 KTTN News
National Association for Amateur Radio Website

Approximately a dozen amateur radio operators from northern Missouri simulated communication needed in a disaster Saturday.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports operators made contact with nearly 125 stations in more than 40 states, two Canadian provinces, and one South American island near Brazil.

Briggs says operators used a variety of communication methods, including digital, computers talking to computers, voice, and Morse code and he noted that some stations ran only on solar power.

Post Views: 10

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News