Moberly man injured when big rig crosses centerline near Lock Springs

The Highway Patrol reports a Moberly man sustained moderate injuries when the mirror of the tractor-trailer truck he drove struck a trailer unit of a sports utility vehicle five miles east of Lock Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-two year old Justin Asher of Moberly traveled west on Highway 190 when the tractor-trailer reportedly crossed the center line. The mirror then struck the trailer unit of the eastbound SUV driven by 39-year-old Benjamin Glass of Hauser Lake, Idaho. The Patrol reports both vehicles had been driven from the scene prior to trooper arrival, and damage for both was listed as minor.

An ambulance transported Asher to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with the Patrol reporting Glass sustained no injuries.

Both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the accident and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...