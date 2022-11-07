Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury.

The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Cody Oldham of Denver, Colorado, received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

The SUV was westbound and the car was heading east when the car crossed the center line and a head-on collision occurred.

Both vehicles were demolished and the report noted all occupants were using seat belts.