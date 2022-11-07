Audio: Legal Missouri responds to marijuana opposition

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 which would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on the biggest message that they’re trying to get out.

If approved, the amendment would impose a six percent tax to help fund veterans’ healthcare, the state public defender system, and drug treatment. Missouri Sheriffs United says that the amendment’s passage would create risks in the workplace and schools.

John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on why lawmakers are wary of putting this amendment into the state’s constitution.

The amendment would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a six percent tax. Missouri Sheriffs United said that the amendment’s passage would create risks in the workplace and schools.