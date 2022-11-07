Princeton Chamber of Commerce to sponsor several events this weekend

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several events are to be held this Saturday, November 12 in Princeton with proceeds going to the Angel Tree to help Mercer County children in need at Christmas.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will have a hunter’s breakfast from 5 am until 10:30 am and will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, and eggs. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce lunch will be offered from 11 am until 1 pm. The meal includes a baked potato bar, chili, and more. The breakfast and lunch are to be held at the Country Woods Event Center in Princeton.

Over 30 vendors are to be available for shopping on Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm. The two locations for vendors are the Mercer County Fair Building and Country Woods Event Center. Santa is to be at the Princeton Christian Church annex for pictures to be taken from 9 am until 2 pm.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce also will accept monetary donations for the Angel Tree. Checks can be mailed to the Princeton Chamber of Commerce at post office box 104, note, Angel Tree, in the memo line.